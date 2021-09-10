Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

