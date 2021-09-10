Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $122.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.
Shares of STT stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 228.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
