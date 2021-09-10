Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $122.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 228.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

