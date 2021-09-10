Shore Capital Increases DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 577

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.26. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.