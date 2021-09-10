HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €51.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €51.50 ($60.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €91.04 ($107.11) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.68. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

