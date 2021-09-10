Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.10” Price Target for Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

