Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Stock Price Down 94.5%

Juhl Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUHL)’s stock price traded down 94.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99.

Juhl Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Juhl Energy, Inc is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Juhl Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juhl Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.