Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.61 ($59.54).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

