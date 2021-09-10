PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 16.7%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 103,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

