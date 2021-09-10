Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 5,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPRMF shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

