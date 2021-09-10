Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 12.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

