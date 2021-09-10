Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 12.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

