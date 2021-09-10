Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barratt Developments in a report issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

