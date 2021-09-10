Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Financial Survey

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.66 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.26 FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.02 -$3.26 million N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.