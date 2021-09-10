Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

