Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $276.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.