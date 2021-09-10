Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

