UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $188.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

