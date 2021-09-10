Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.32.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.67 and a 52 week high of C$22.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

