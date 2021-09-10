Innergex Renewable Energy’s (INE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.