New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

