Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

SKE stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$902.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.50. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

