FY2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

