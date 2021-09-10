Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 415 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.