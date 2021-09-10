The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$86.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.02.

TSE BNS opened at C$78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

