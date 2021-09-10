Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.06.

Shares of ENB opened at C$50.73 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

