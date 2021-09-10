AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Quiet Period Will End on September 13th

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AMCI Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AMCIU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. AMCI Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.