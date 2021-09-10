Raymond James Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.91 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

PBA stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

