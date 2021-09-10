Brokers Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

