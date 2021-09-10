Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reduced by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.71 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

