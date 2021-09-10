Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

