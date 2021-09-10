Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Insider Charles Spicer Purchases 9,657 Shares

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) insider Charles Spicer purchased 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £17,672.31 ($23,088.99).
Shares of LON CREO opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. Creo Medical Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of £299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.78.
Creo Medical Company Profile
