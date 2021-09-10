Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Insider Charles Spicer Purchases 9,657 Shares

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) insider Charles Spicer purchased 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £17,672.31 ($23,088.99).

Shares of LON CREO opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. Creo Medical Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of £299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.78.

Creo Medical Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

