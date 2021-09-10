AFC Gamma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFCG) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 15th

AFC Gamma’s (NASDAQ:AFCG) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. AFC Gamma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $118,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,424,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

