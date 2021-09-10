Olo Inc.’s (NYSE:OLO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

OLO’s (NYSE:OLO) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. OLO had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of OLO’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $35.14 on Friday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

