Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVIVU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

