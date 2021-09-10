Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $217.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 112,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875,487 shares.The stock last traded at $174.13 and had previously closed at $170.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.