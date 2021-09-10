Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £14,715.48 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

LON ULS opened at GBX 79.40 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £51.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.31.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

