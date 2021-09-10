Insider Selling: Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Sells 32,300 Shares of Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Richard McCann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,986 ($25.95) on Friday. Kainos Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

