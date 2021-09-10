NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 44,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,837,038 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.79.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $543,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

