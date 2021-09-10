UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 158218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

