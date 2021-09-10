WISeKey International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,049 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

