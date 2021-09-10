Tuesday Morning Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 call options.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

