EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $176.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

