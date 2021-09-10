JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€187.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.30 ($202.71).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.88 and its 200 day moving average is €148.94.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

