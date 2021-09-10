Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJG. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £622.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.69.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74). Also, insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,100 ($261,431.93).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

