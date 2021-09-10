Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,028 ($39.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £41.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,089.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,208.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.51 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

