Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,620

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,274.17 ($16.65).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,384 ($18.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

