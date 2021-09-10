Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 709

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX opened at GBX 631.60 ($8.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 664.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.03%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Also, insider Wendy Mayall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,850 ($40,305.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,667 shares of company stock worth $44,579,871.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.