Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $212.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the lowest is $207.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

