Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $58.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 70,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The stock has a market cap of $597.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

