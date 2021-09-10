Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $58.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.07 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 70,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The stock has a market cap of $597.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.