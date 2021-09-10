$255.67 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $255.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.87 million and the lowest is $255.47 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 243,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

