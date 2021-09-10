Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 18,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.78% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

